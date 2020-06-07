Other States

Coronavirus | CPWD succumbs to infection in Delhi

Special Correspondent New Delhi Special Correspondent 07 June 2020 17:04 IST
Updated: 07 June 2020 17:04 IST

An employee of the Central Public Works Department at its headquarters at Nirman Bhawan here died of COVID-19 on June 3, according to an official note sent to all staff on June 4.

An assistant section officer, Patrick Tirkey, had been posted at the Director-General’s office and had last been present in the office on May 21, the note said.

Last month, two officials in the office of the ADG (HR) had tested positive for COVID-19, after which their offices were sanitised, an official said.

