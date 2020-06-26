Coronavirus | COVID-19 claims 7 in Punjab, 10 in Haryana

CHANDIGARH:Punjab

26 June 2020 06:23 IST

recorded 142 fresh COVID-19 cases on June 25 and reported seven more deaths, taking the tally to 120, according to an official statement. The number of positive cases has reached 4,729.

The patients who died were from Sangrur, Amritsar, Moga, Tarn Taran and Ludhiana districts. The major chunk of new cases, 31 and 25, were reported from Amritsar and Jalandhar districts respectively. The Health Department said the number of active cases stand at 1,457, and 3,192 patients have so far been cured.

In Haryana, 453 fresh cases of COVID-19 surfaced, taking the total tally of cumulative cases to 12,463. Haryana also reported 10 deaths, taking the total tally to 198. The major chunk of new cases, 143 and 105, were reported from Faridabad and Sonepat districts, respectively. The number of active cases are 4,885, and 7,380 patients have so far been discharged, the statement added.

