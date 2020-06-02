Other States

Coronavirus | Congress slams M.P. govt. for delaying information about deaths

A health worker checks the temperature of a student, upon her arrival to Indore from Kota, Thursday, April 23, 2020.

A health worker checks the temperature of a student, upon her arrival to Indore from Kota, Thursday, April 23, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The delay in reports of COVID-19 deaths in the district has raised suspicions about the functioning of the State government, State Congress spokesperson Ameenul Khan Suri claimed.

Accusing the Indore district administration of delaying information about COVID-19 deaths, the Madhya Pradesh Congress on Tuesday asked the State government to issue a white paper on the matter.

Indore, one of the worst-hit districts in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has recorded 138 deaths so far.

In order to dispel these suspicions, the government should issue a white paper on the deaths due to coronavirus in Indore, he said.

Earlier, a few NGOs had levelled similar allegations about the Health Department, stating that it was sharing information about COVID-19 deaths “as per its convenience“.

A fever clinic in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

When asked about these allegations, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) M.P. Sharma said he will be able to comment on it only after gathering full information about COVID- 19 deaths.

Meanwhile, according to the latest data, a 40-year-old man had reportedly died of COVID-19 on May 13, while a 61- year-old woman and a 64-year-old man succumbed to the infection on May 31.

With reports of these three deaths, the toll in the region now stands at 138.

In the last 24 hours, 31 new positive cases were detected in the district, which takes the COVID-19 tally to 3,570 in the region.

At least 2,029 persons have recovered from the infection in the district.

