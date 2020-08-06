Coronavirus | Concern over Jarawa tribe as five AAJVS staffers test positive

Five staffers of the Andaman Adim Janjati Vikas Samiti (AAJVS) tested positive for COVID-19, raising concern over the spread of the virus among the vulnerable Jarawa tribe, officials said on Wednesday.
The field office of the AAJVS in Jirgatang in South Andaman has been shut till further orders after the detection of the cases, they said.
The staffers are under medical supervision and contact tracing is being done as per the protocols, a senior officer of the Tribal Welfare Department said.
The AAJVS is an autonomous body and advises the administration regarding the protection and welfare of all aboriginal tribes, specifically the Jarawas.
The detection of the cases raised concern over the exposure of vulnerable Jarawa tribe to the deadly virus, officials said.
The total population of Jarawas is 480, the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry said in 2018 quoting a survey conducted by the Andaman and Nicobar administration.
