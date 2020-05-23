Coronavirus | Compulsory home quarantine for 14 days for all those coming to State: Amarinder

CHANDIGARH

23 May 2020 20:17 IST

Punjab reaching out to embassies of nations looking to shift their manufacturing-business base from China, says CM

The Punjab government on Saturday announced compulsory home quarantine for 14 days for all those coming to the State including via domestic flights, trains and buses.

Also read: 18 new cases reported in Punjab

“Screening of those entering the State would be done at all border entry points and railway stations and airports, and those found symptomatic would be sent into institutional quarantine, while the others would have to undergo mandatory two-week home quarantine,” said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Advertising

Advertising

The Chief Minister during a Facebook live programme said, “There is a likelihood of infection coming here from the returning Punjabis. The State is taking no chances and has made elaborate arrangements for their testing and quarantine. Five flights have come today and 20,000 people are expected to come from other countries on 88 flights while 60,000 are expected from other States.”

The Chief Minister thanked labourers who had chosen to stay back and contribute to Punjab’s economic strength. “This is your State and you are part of it.” Of those migrants who had applied for online registration, nearly half had willingly decided to stay back and had also started working in the industry, said the Chief Minister. He said 1.5 lakh of the 2.56 lakh industries have already resumed operations.

He said the State government is moving aggressively to reach out to embassies of various nations looking to shift their manufacturing-business out of China. “The State is in talks with various embassies and offering them all possible support in terms of land, infrastructure and other facilities. With an eye on the post-COVID revival of the economy, his government has written to the embassies and is engaged in talks with Japan, Korean and Taiwanese embassies in India,” said Captain Amarinder.

Punjab recorded 16 COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the tally to 2,045, according to the Health department. It said the major chunk of cases, four and three, were reported from the Amritsar and the Patiala districts. The active cases are 136 and 1,870 patients have so far been cured, it said.

In the Union Territory – Chandigarh, six cases surfaced taking the tally to 225. A statement from the Chandigarh regional office of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said it has resumed operations at its Aadhaar Seva Kendra. Initially, the facility will be available only through prior appointment.