Coronavirus | Community spread of COVID-19 in West Bengal, says Mamata Banerjee

Expressing concern over the spread of COVID-19, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday the viral infection has reached the stage of community spread.

“Three of my MLAs have died. Many Ministers have contracted it. Despite so much of precaution, so many people have been infected. It has reached the level of community spread,” she said at a rally.

The Trinamool Congress has organised the rally to protest against the Hathras gang-rape and murder. The Chief Minister said one of her house helps, who mostly used to stay at home, has tested positive. The admission of community spread comes ahead of the Durga Puja festival, set to begin in two weeks. There are about 37,000 community pandals and the government has decided to pay ₹50,000 to each club organising the Durga Puja.

The State has recorded over 2.66 lakh cases and 5,132 deaths including more than 50 doctors.

The State in the past 24 hours recorded 3,340 cases taking the total to 2,66,974. It recorded 62 deaths in the past 24 hours. Kolkata recorded 13 deaths taking the tally to 1,750. The North 24 Parganas recorded 19 deaths taking the toll to 1,151.