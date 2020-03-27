Coronavirus claims third life in Gujarat, cases mount to 44

A 70-year-old male patient infected with novel Covid-19 has died in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar on Thursday morning. He was the third victim of highly contagious Coronavirus in the state.

In fact, his death came barely 12 hours after a 85-year-old female died in Ahmedabad civil hospital on Wednesday late night.

Earlier, a person from Surat died in a first casualty of Covid-19 in the State.

Meanwhile, Coronavirus positive cases have jumped to 44 in the state as per the briefing by the State Health Ddepartment.

According to Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi, four new cases have been detected on Thursday, one each from Ahmedabad, Surat, Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar.

Ahmedabad has 15 cases as per the date shared by the health department.

“As of Thursday, total 22304 persons are under quarantine,” Jayanti Ravi told media persons during the briefing.

Meanwhile, police have lodged 236 FIR against for allegedly violating home quarantine rules in the State.