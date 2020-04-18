Other States

Coronavirus claims 7 more lives in Gujarat; death toll now 48

A doctor wearing a protective mask checks the temperature of a British citizen, who was stranded in Gujarat before he boards a special British Airways aircraft at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) airport in Ahmedabad, India, on April 13, 2020.

Five of these patients died in Ahmedabad, and one each in Vadodara and Surat.

Five of these patients died in Ahmedabad, and one each in Vadodara and Surat, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

“A 68-year-old woman, who died in Ahmedabad suffered from hypertension and TB, while a 72-year-old woman, who also passed away in the city, suffered from kidney disease,” she said.

Another 65-year-old woman, who died in Ahmedabad, suffered from hypertension and kidney, the official said.

A 50-year-old woman, who died in an Ahmedabad hospital suffered from a mental illness, while a 70-year-old woman from Aravalli suffered from a heart ailment. She also died in Ahmedabad, the official said.

Ahmemdabad has so far reported 25 COVID-19 deaths, Vadodara seven and Surat six, Ms. Ravi said.

