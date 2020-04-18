Coronavirus claims 7 more lives in Gujarat; death toll now 48

Seven more coronavirus positive patients died in Gujarat, taking the death toll in the State to 48, a Health Department official said on April18.

Five of these patients died in Ahmedabad, and one each in Vadodara and Surat, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

“A 68-year-old woman, who died in Ahmedabad suffered from hypertension and TB, while a 72-year-old woman, who also passed away in the city, suffered from kidney disease,” she said.

Another 65-year-old woman, who died in Ahmedabad, suffered from hypertension and kidney, the official said.

A 50-year-old woman, who died in an Ahmedabad hospital suffered from a mental illness, while a 70-year-old woman from Aravalli suffered from a heart ailment. She also died in Ahmedabad, the official said.

Ahmemdabad has so far reported 25 COVID-19 deaths, Vadodara seven and Surat six, Ms. Ravi said.