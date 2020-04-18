Coronavirus claims 7 more lives in Gujarat; death toll now 48

Seven more coronavirus positive patients died in Gujarat, taking the death toll in the State to 48, a Health Department official said on April18.
Five of these patients died in Ahmedabad, and one each in Vadodara and Surat, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.
“A 68-year-old woman, who died in Ahmedabad suffered from hypertension and TB, while a 72-year-old woman, who also passed away in the city, suffered from kidney disease,” she said.
Another 65-year-old woman, who died in Ahmedabad, suffered from hypertension and kidney, the official said.
A 50-year-old woman, who died in an Ahmedabad hospital suffered from a mental illness, while a 70-year-old woman from Aravalli suffered from a heart ailment. She also died in Ahmedabad, the official said.
Ahmemdabad has so far reported 25 COVID-19 deaths, Vadodara seven and Surat six, Ms. Ravi said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.