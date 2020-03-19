Coronavirus | Chandigarh reports first confirmed case

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. The condition of the patient is, however, ‘stable’, a senior official said on March 19.
“A 23-year-old woman, who recently returned from the United Kingdom, has tested positive for COVID-19,” B.S. Chavan, Director-Principal of the Government Medical College and Hospital at Sector-32 here, told The Hindu.
Mr. Chavan said the patient had been kept in the isolation ward of the hospital.
“The sample of the patient was sent to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, which confirmed that the women is suffering from COVID-19,” said Prof. Chavan.
The patient, a resident of the city’s Sector 21, had reported at the hospital, complaining that she had developed cold and fever after landing at the Amritsar airport on March 15.
