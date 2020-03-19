Other States

Coronavirus | Chandigarh reports first confirmed case

Punjab police personnel wearing protective masks in the wake of the novel coronavirus scare in Bathinda on March 13, 2020.

Punjab police personnel wearing protective masks in the wake of the novel coronavirus scare in Bathinda on March 13, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The patient recently returned from the U.K.

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. The condition of the patient is, however, ‘stable’, a senior official said on March 19.

“A 23-year-old woman, who recently returned from the United Kingdom, has tested positive for COVID-19,” B.S. Chavan, Director-Principal of the Government Medical College and Hospital at Sector-32 here, told The Hindu.

Mr. Chavan said the patient had been kept in the isolation ward of the hospital.

“The sample of the patient was sent to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, which confirmed that the women is suffering from COVID-19,” said Prof. Chavan.

The patient, a resident of the city’s Sector 21, had reported at the hospital, complaining that she had developed cold and fever after landing at the Amritsar airport on March 15.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2020 11:08:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-chandigarh-reports-first-confirmed-case/article31106006.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY