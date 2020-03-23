Coronavirus | Chandigarh imposes curfew as one fresh case is reported

Chandigarh has decided to impose curfew with effect from Monday midnight (March 24) till further orders to check the menace of coronavirus (COVID-19). A fresh confirmed case was reported from the city on Monday taking the total to seven in the city, said a government statement.

Also Read | COVID-19 Live updates | Supreme Court to go on digital mode for social distancing | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State Helpline numbers for COVID-19

An official statement said the administration had decided to impose curfew starting from midnight of Monday (March 24) till further orders. All the residents will be required to stay indoors and the police have been given strict directions to enforce the curfew without any relaxation whatsoever, it said.

Also Read | 51 private labs will soon be allowed to conduct tests | AIIMS Bhubaneswar superintendent concealed son’s travel history, say resident doctors

Adviser Manoj Parida said only those individuals engaged in essential services like police and medical etc would be allowed curfew passes. “Employees of Punjab and Haryana and the Central government should request for passes through their Chief Secretaries to be decided by the Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh. The relaxation in curfew hours will be given for purchase of essential items in due course.”

The government said the 21-year-old man who had tested positive was a secondary contact of a positive patient. The patient is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The condition of all the seven patients is stable, said the statement.