Coronavirus | Chandigarh announces weekend lockdown

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Union Territory Chandigarh has announced a ‘weekend lockdown’ between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The decision to impose weekend curfew, among other restrictions, was taken at a meeting presided by Punjab Governor and Chandigarh’s administrator V.P. Singh Badnore.

A government order said there will be a weekend lockdown starting from 10 p.m. on April 16 till 5 a.m. on April 19. The residents must stay indoors during the lockdown period and only essential activities will be allowed. Home delivery of food will be allowed, it said.

“The order shall come into force with effect from 10 p.m. on April 16, and shall remain in force till April 30,” read the order issued by State Disaster Management Authority. Other restrictions were also announced till April 30. They include gymnasium and spa to remain closed, cinema halls to run with 50% capacity, all government offices to function with 50% of staff and a ban on social, cultural, political and religious events.

Dr. Jagat Ram, Director, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), said its department of Virology had sent 60 positive samples of COVID-19 to the National Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC), New Delhi, in the month of March 2021. “It was found that 70% of the samples had U.K. variants of COVID-19, one sample was found to have double mutation. 681H mutant of COVID-19 was observed in 20% of the samples. Majority of the samples were from Chandigarh,” said Dr. Ram.

“Considering the high transmission and faster spread of the U.K. variant, it is suggested that everyone should follow COVID protocols.”

“The priority groups of population should get vaccinated against COVID-19 disease, which will help to protect against this disease and reduce the intensity-severity of the disease that will further help in breaking the chain of the COVID-19 transmission,” Dr. Ram said.