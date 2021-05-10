Coronavirus | Chandigarh administration extends curbs by one week

Residents are advised to avoid non-essential travel

Amid rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Chandigarh administration on Monday decided to extend the restrictions under ‘corona curfew’ by another one week — till May 18.

According to an official statement, non-essential shops would remain closed. The night curfew from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. will be implemented. “Day time movement will be allowed. However, the residents are advised to avoid non-essential travel. Morning walkers will be allowed from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Crowded places like Sukhna Lake, museums, rock garden, libraries will remain closed,” said the statement.

The decisions were taken at a meeting presided over by Governor and Administrator of Chandigarh V.P. Singh Badnore here.