Other States

Coronavirus | Chandigarh administration extends curbs by one week

Amid rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Chandigarh administration on Monday decided to extend the restrictions under ‘corona curfew’ by another one week — till May 18.

According to an official statement, non-essential shops would remain closed. The night curfew from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. will be implemented. “Day time movement will be allowed. However, the residents are advised to avoid non-essential travel. Morning walkers will be allowed from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Crowded places like Sukhna Lake, museums, rock garden, libraries will remain closed,” said the statement.

The decisions were taken at a meeting presided over by Governor and Administrator of Chandigarh V.P. Singh Badnore here.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2021 10:00:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-chandigarh-administration-extends-curbs-by-one-week/article34529628.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY