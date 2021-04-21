Coronavirus | Centre steps in to restore oxygen supplies to Delhi

‘24/7 control team will mediate disputes between States’

Oxygen stocks at several hospitals in the national capital dipped to alarming lows following disruption of supplies from Haryana on Wednesday. Supplies were restored by late evening after intervention by the Centre.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, “The problem regarding Haryana and Delhi has been resolved.”

Hospitals in Haryana too might be staring at oxygen shortages soon, Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan said.

“There is a 24/7 control team by the Centre that will mediate in disputes between the States on supply of oxygen…. We are in a pandemic and there will be differences that crop up between the States on oxygen supply,” Mr. Bhushan said, adding that there was a committee for every hospital, and guidelines on appropriate management of oxygen. “Green corridors have been set up to ensure smooth passage of oxygen trucks.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Central govt has increased Delhi’s quota of oxygen. We are very grateful to centre for this.”

The disruption in supplies from Haryana was preceded by a tweet by Health Minister Anil Vij, who said a tanker carrying oxygen for a hospital in Faridabad in the State had been “looted” by the Delhi government on Tuesday. “Also, pressure is being mounted on us to supply oxygen to Delhi, but we will supply only if we have spare oxygen. Our first priority is Haryana,” said the Minister.

Hours later, the Delhi-based Holy Family Hospital authorities said they had been informed by the “supplier of liquid oxygen in Faridabad that the Haryana government was not allowing to supply oxygen outside the State”. Sumit Ray, the hospital’s head of the Department of Critical Care, said the hospital had stock that would last only until 11 a.m. on Thursday.

At 4 p.m., the St. Stephen’s Hospital had oxygen stock for two hours, which was replenished just in time. An executive at the Apollo Hospital said its oxygen would last till late night on Wednesday but that supplies were expected in time.