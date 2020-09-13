Coronavirus | Centre has agreed to supply 50 tonne oxygen every day to Madhya Pradesh, says CM Chouhan

The Centre had agreed to supply 50 tonne of oxygen a day to Madhya Pradesh on its request, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The State has been facing a shortage of medical oxygen even as COVID-19 cases surge.
“Today on my request, the government of India has agreed to supply 50 tonne oxygen a day after which our availability has increased to 180 tonne a day,” Mr. Chouhan tweeted on Saturday, while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the assistance.
Also read: Madhya Pradesh making arrangements for adequate oxygen supply
Earlier, Maharashtra banned out-of-State supply of oxygen, which affected its supply from a Nagpur firm to parts of Madhya Pradesh, especially Jabalpur. Mr. Chouhan had requested his counterpart in the neighbouring State, Uddhav Thackeray, to ensure that the supply continued.
The present need of oxygen was 110 tonne a day in Madhya Pradesh, which had been receiving a supply of 130 tonne earlier. Mr. Chouhan said the State now had enough oxygen, according to the Public Relations Department.
Also read: Centre asks States/UTs to ensure free medical oxygen movement
In a bid to do away with the shortage, Mr. Chouhan directed oxygen plants within Madhya Pradesh, generating 50-60% oxygen against their installed capacity, to utilise it completely, and gave directions to ensure oxygen was not diverted for other purposes.
The Madhya Pradesh Public Health Services Corporation Limited has said the State planned to ramp up the availability to 200 tonne a day by September-end, which might cater to nearly 8,000 patients.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath