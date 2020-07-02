Coronavirus | Cases in Karnataka, A.P. touch new highs

Thiruvananthapuram

02 July 2020 23:15 IST

2,347 test positive in the two States; Bengaluru Urban leads with 889 cases; Kerala records more recoveries than new cases

With 19 more deaths, Karnataka’s toll touched 272 and the State witnessed the highest jump in its case tally on Thursday with 1,502 new ones being reported.

Andhra Pradesh reported 845 fresh cases and five deaths in 24 hours ending Thursday, its highest single-day tally yet.

On a positive note, the number of recoveries from COVID-19 exceeded new cases in Kerala on Thursday, with the State reporting 202 recoveries and 160 new cases.

The active number of cases stood at 2,088. The total number of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began came to 4,753, of whom, 2,638 had recovered. Till date, 25 deaths due to the disease were reported.

New cases from local transmission were emerging steadily, with 14 more reported from Alapuzha, Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts. Of the 160 new cases, 146 were imported, among persons from abroad and from other States.

On Thursday, 18,790 persons who completed their quarantine period were dropped from the list of persons under surveillance. Those currently under quarantine stood at 1,78,099, of whom 2,988 with mild symptoms were in hospitals.

The State hiked its sample testing, with 7,589 samples tested in the last 24 hours, among nearly 2.5 lakh tests in all, apart from 52,316 sentinel survey samples.

Andhra Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally rose to 16,097 and toll to 198. While 7,313 patients had recovered so far, 8,586 patients were under treatment at designated hospitals, Care Centres and under home isolation.

A new death each was reported in Srikakulam, Krishna, Guntur, Anantapur and Kurnool districts.

New local cases were reported in all the districts except Srikakulam. Anantapur had the highest number at 134, followed by East Godavari (122), Guntur (104), Kadapa (101), Prakasam (79), Krishna (75), Kurnool (75), West Godavari (53), Chittoor (47), Vizianagaram (13), Visakhapatnam (7) and Nellore (2). Of the total 16,097 cases, 13,625 were locals and 2,065 from other States and 407 foreign returnees.

The district tallies of local cases were follows: Kurnool (2,120), Anantapur (1,823), Krishna (1,594), Guntur (1,530), East Godavari (1,331), Chittoor (1,136), Kadapa (1,101), West Godavari (1,063), Nellore (643), Visakhapatnam (570), Prakasam (477), Vizianagaram (174) and Srikakulam (63).

With 19 more deaths, Karnataka’s toll touched 272 and total cases touched 18,016.

While 8,334 persons were discharged so far, 9,406 patients were being treated in designated hospitals.

Patients being monitored in the ICU dropped from 272 to 161 on Thursday.

Bengaluru Urban had 889 cases, the highest in the State. The city’s death toll touched 100. From 11 deaths on June 1, the toll rose to 33 on June 15. As many as 67 deaths have been reported in the last 15 days alone.

In fact, Bengaluru Urban has been recording the highest number of cases since June 19. On June 21, Bengaluru reported 196 cases, which was the highest number on a single day then. From then onwards, the numbers have been on the rise. From 1,076 cases on June 20, the number has risen to 6,179 in Bengaluru Urban now. The total number of positive cases has not crossed 1,500 in any other district.

Officials said 967 of the 1,502 new cases did not have any contact or travel history. Contact tracing of all the cases was on.

New deaths included four from Ballari, three each from Bengaluru Urban and Dakshina Kannada and one each from Udupi, Gadag, Koppal, Mysuru, Hassan, Tumakuru, Kalaburgi, Belagavi and Uttar Kannada.

(With inputs from Vijayawada and Karnataka bureaus)