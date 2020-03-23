Coronavirus cases in Gujarat touch 29, police may help enforce lockdown

Coronavirus cases in Gujarat have jumped to 29 even as the State is battling to enforce a lockdown in major cities amidst spiralling cases of the highly contagious disease which has already claimed one life.

Ahmedabad tops the chart with the highest number of cases, 13, while Vadodara has six.

In Vadodara, four members of a family have tested positive for the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is likely to seek the help of the police to strictly enforce the lockdown in the city, as on Monday regular traffic was seen on roads despite the civic body’s instructions to people not to venture out unnecessarily.

Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra has urged citizens to stay home. “Only one thing that can save all of us is staying home. Time has come to strictly adhere to all guidelines for a couple of weeks that are very crucial.”

‘Corona festival’

To send a message that the police would not take any violation of lockdown rules lightly, the Ahmedabad police booked 19 persons who celebrated “Corona festival” in Khadia locality where they took out rally to celebrate thanksgiving at 5 p.m. during Janata Curfew on Sunday.

In the video that went viral on social media, hundreds of people were seen marching in the rally while playing drums, banging steel plates and clapping.

Very few people were seen wearing masks with a large number of them paying no heed to precautionary measures that they should undertake for their safety. Several two-wheeler vehicles were also seen plying on the roads during the curfew hours in the walled city area of Ahmedabad.