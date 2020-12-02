Coronavirus | Cases fall below 500-mark in Odisha

Odisha has reported significant fall in COVID-19 cases, with daily infections dropping below the 500-mark consecutively for past two days. The daily fatalities have also come down proportionately.

The State on Tuesday recorded 378 active cases, while it was 418 on Monday.

The State’s total caseload grew to 3,19,103 while total active cases stood at 5,241, which accounts for 1.64% of the total positive cases.

“I am glad to share that Odisha has recorded daily positive cases of less than 500 for the first time since July 16. I appreciate the hard work and sacrifice of our COVID-19 warriors for helping Odisha fight back the pandemic,” said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He warned people not to be complacent and exhorted them to wear masks till vaccine became available.

The daily toll, which was hovering around 15 a week ago, has been five for past two days. The State’s coronavirus fatalities went up to 1,744.

Three districts did not report a single positive case on Tuesday while total active cases were in two-digit in 12 of 30 different districts.

Khordha, the epicentre of COVID-19 pandemic, in the State led the table with total 51,563 cases, followed by Cuttack (28,062) and Ganjam (21,651).

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 97.79% which is marginally higher than the country’s 93.94% recovery rate. A total of 59,40,901 sample tests have been conducted in the State so far, including 36,331 on Monday.

Odisha has reported 5.37% positivity rate while 94.63% samples have tested negative for COVID-19. Of the infected persons, 67% of them are men while women account for 33%. Odisha is currently placed at the ninth spot in the total COVID-19 count of the country.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government it was prepared for the vaccination. According to Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), Pradeepta Kumar Mohapatra, around 8,300 vaccinators have been enlisted and 30,000 sites have been identified for administering the vaccine. Besides, assessment for cold chain requirement, safe storage and transportation of vaccines, has already been made. Inventory of walk-in-coolers, walk-in freezers, ice-lined refrigerators and deep freezers has been completed.