Coronavirus | BSF and immigration staff, doctor infected despite wearing PPEs

Six BSF soldiers, two immigration staff and a doctor posted at the Agartala Integrated Check Post (ICP) have tested COVID-19 positive though they were given Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and disinfectants. They came in contact with infected Indian passengers who were allowed to return from Bangladesh on May 28.

At least eight of the 129 returnees have tested positive after they were lodged in a quarantine facility.

The stranded people returned under a special arrangement overseen by Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Riva Ganguly Das and Tripura MP Pratima Bhowmik.

The BSF personnel, immigration staff and the doctor are now under treatment and stable.

Photos and video images show that all personnel at the ICP wore PPE and face masks till the completion of the immigration process. Sources said it came as a surprise to health experts who are looking into it.