Other States

Coronavirus | BSF and immigration staff, doctor infected despite wearing PPEs

A BSF Trooper in PPE at Agartala ICP

A BSF Trooper in PPE at Agartala ICP  

They came in contact with virus-hit Indian passengers at Agartala integrated check-post

Six BSF soldiers, two immigration staff and a doctor posted at the Agartala Integrated Check Post (ICP) have tested COVID-19 positive though they were given Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and disinfectants. They came in contact with infected Indian passengers who were allowed to return from Bangladesh on May 28.

At least eight of the 129 returnees have tested positive after they were lodged in a quarantine facility.

Also Read

129 people return to Tripura from Bangladesh

 

The stranded people returned under a special arrangement overseen by Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Riva Ganguly Das and Tripura MP Pratima Bhowmik.

The BSF personnel, immigration staff and the doctor are now under treatment and stable.

Photos and video images show that all personnel at the ICP wore PPE and face masks till the completion of the immigration process. Sources said it came as a surprise to health experts who are looking into it.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 9:12:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-bsf-and-immigration-staff-doctor-infected-despite-wearing-ppes/article31789469.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY