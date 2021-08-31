Coronavirus | Bombay High Court warns of COVID-19 resurgence

Mumbai

31 August 2021 13:13 IST

Asks Maharahstra government to control crowds at public places, beaches

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said if the situation in Mumbai was not controlled or restricted with respect to overcrowding at public places then the city would again face a surge in cases like it did last year.

A full bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta along with Justices A.A. Sayed, K.K. Tated and P.B. Varale said everyone from the government to the citizens need to learn from last year’s experience.

Chief Justice Datta said, “In our meeting of the administrative committee of the HC, lawyers and other experts held on August 30, Dr Rahul Pandit, an expert, who heads the Special Task Force appointed by the Supreme Court, informed us that the third wave of the pandemic is knocking at our doors.”

“Unless all the safety protocols are followed, the State will face an imminent danger. Dr Pandit was also of the view that at least till April 2022, the nation may not get rid of COVID-19.” he added.

The Bench took note of photographs published in various newspapers showing large crowds at Juhu Beach, Girgaum Chowpatty and Marine Drive.

Chief Justice Datta said, “If you (government) do not control or restrict this, then again the same situation is bound to happen. We need to draw from our experience.”

Meanwhile, the Bench said, “Considering the view placed by the experts, the situation of uncertainty and the ensuing festivities which could pose a threat to the humankind, we are of the opinion that the interest of justice would be served if the protective interim orders are extended till September 30.” The next hearing is scheduled for September 24.