Other StatesAgartala 30 May 2020 04:53 IST
Coronavirus | BJP performs Yajna to get rid of virus
Updated: 30 May 2020 04:53 IST
MP Pratima Bhowmik, BJP general secretary Papia Datta and other leaders took part in the yajna.
Senior BJP leaders in Tripura performed a yajna here on Friday to seek divine intervention to rid the country of COVID-19. Member of Parliament from West Tripura Pratima Bhowmik, BJP general secretary Papia Datta and other leaders took part in the yajna that was held at a temple.
