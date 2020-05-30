Coronavirus | BJP performs Yajna to get rid of virus

Agartala

30 May 2020 04:53 IST

MP Pratima Bhowmik, BJP general secretary Papia Datta and other leaders took part in the yajna.

Senior BJP leaders in Tripura performed a yajna here on Friday to seek divine intervention to rid the country of COVID-19. Member of Parliament from West Tripura Pratima Bhowmik, BJP general secretary Papia Datta and other leaders took part in the yajna that was held at a temple. Advertising Advertising

Why you should pay for news - know more