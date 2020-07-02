Coronavirus | Bihar cases cross 10,000 mark, death toll mounts to 68

Patna

02 July 2020 03:20 IST

88 new cases reported; the recovery rate is 77.52%

COVID-19 cases in Bihar on Wednesday crossed the 10,000 mark even as the death toll mounted to 68. The recovery rate is 77.52%.

The total number of cases rose up to 10,076, while the active cases are 2,191, said a State Health department official. He said the recovery rate was 77.52%, higher than the national average of 59%. With five more deaths in the last 24 hours, the fatalities rose to 68. As many as 88 new cases were reported on Wednesday.

Patna district accounts for the maximum of six deaths. It also has the highest number (713) of confirmed cases in the State.

Earlier, a groom in Patna district died two days after his marriage. Over 100 persons, majority of those who attended the wedding, were found infected. A Minister, a BJP MLA, and a police superintendent too have tested positive.