Coronavirus | Bengal schools and colleges to remain closed till July 31

Schools, colleges and universities in West Bengal will remain closed till July 31, the State government announced on Tuesday.
However, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said teachers and non-teaching staff members should report for duty.
As for the higher secondary examinations, which were suspended after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, he said the State would take a decision after seeing how the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) handled its examinations.
370 new cases
The State recorded 370 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 14,728. Eleven more deaths took the toll to 580. Three deaths each were reported from Kolkata and North 24 Parganas, four from Howrah and one from Purba Medinipur.
The discharge rate has improved to 62.58%. Almost 9,218 persons have been discharged after treatment. The number of active cases stood at 4,930.
