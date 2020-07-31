Coronavirus | Bengal records 46 COVID-19 deaths in a day, toll touches 1,536

West Bengal on Thursday recorded yet again the highest single-day spike in the number of COVID-19 mortalities with 46 persons succumbing to the infection in the past 24 hours. The number of deaths due to the COVID-19 increased to 1,536.
The number of cases recorded in the past 24 hours was 2,434 taking the tally to 67,692. The number of active cases stood at 19,900. The number of samples tested in the past 24 hours has increased to 18,042. The discharge rate has increased to 68.33%.
Of the 46 deaths, 16 were recorded in Kolkata and 13 in North 24 Parganas and nine in Howrah. Kolkata recorded 750 infections taking tally to 20,969. The number of infections in North 24 Parganas was 570 taking the total to 14,487.
Flights from six cities to Kolkata remain suspended till August 15.
“The restriction on arriving flights to #KolkataAirport from 6 cities viz Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur & Ahmedabad has been extended up to August 15,” the Kolkata Airport tweeted. Flights were suspended in July from these six destinations as per the request of the State government. All flights will remain suspended on days of complete lockdown — 5, 8, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31.
