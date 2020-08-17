Coronavirus | Bengal records 3,006 COVID-19 cases, 51 deaths

88% of people who died of the infection had co-morbidities, says study

West Bengal on Sunday recorded 3,066 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours taking the number to 1,16,498. The active infections increased to 27,299 and the discharge rate to 74.48%.

The State recorded 51 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the toll to 2,428. Of the 51 deaths, 13 were recorded in Kolkata (total 1,070) and 10 in the North 24 Parganas (565). Kolkata recorded 563 cases of infections taking the number to 32,319.

The North 24 Parganas recorded 560 cases taking the total to 24,669. The State government tested 32,286 samples in the day. The number of samples tested has increased to 12.82 lakh.

A detailed analysis of the fatalities points to co-morbidities in 88.7% of them and 11.3% without them. An age-wise analysis reveals that 13.85% of the people who died were above 75 and 6.51% in the 61-75 age group. 2.16 % of the deceased were in the age group of 46-60 years.