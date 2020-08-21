Coronavirus | Balasaheb Patil’s portfolios to be taken care of by fellow Minister

Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Patil will be unavailable for some days due to medical reasons and the additional charge of his portfolios will be given to his cabinet colleague Jayant Patil temporarily, the State government has said.
NCP leader Balasaheb Patil holds Cooperation and Marketing portfolios in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.
Jayant Patil, who is also State NCP chief, heads the Water Resources Department.
Balasaheb Patil’s office had last week issued a statement, saying he had tested positive for COVID-19.
As per the recommendation in rule 6-A of Maharashtra government business rules, the charge of cooperation, marketing departments held by honourable Shri Shyamrao alias Balasaheb Pandurang Patil will be given to honourable Shri Jayant Rajaram Patil, Minister, water resources, as a temporary arrangement during the period of his unavailability due to medical reasons, the government said in a notification.
The NCP shared the notification dated August 19 on its Twitter handle on Friday.
