Coronavirus | Avoid creating panic, Haryana CM tells Congress

CHANDIGARH

05 May 2021 20:54 IST

We must stand together to fight this pandemic, says Manohar Lal.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Wednesday hit out at the Congress party, accusing its leaders of creating panic amid the pandemic.

Mr. Lal alleged that Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja was indulging in petty politics even in this hour of crisis. “At a time when everyone in the State and the country is praying for the well being of those fighting the COVID-19 battle, it is really unfortunate to see that how Congress leaders are busy in creating panic in society,” he said at a virtual press meet.

The Chief Minister urged the Opposition not to spread panic. “This is not a time to do politics. We have to stand together to fight this pandemic and this can only be possible if we remain positive and hope for the best and be prepared for the worst. So people of the State and political parties should stay united.

“We have to keep the spirits high and everyone including the government, the Opposition and media should play a positive role,” Mr. Lal said responding to a question on Ms. Selja’s statement that the State government has failed to tackle the pandemic.

On violence by the Trinamool Congress workers in Bengal, the Chief Minister said such violent incidents are unacceptable. There is no place for such violent acts in our democracy. “I condemn such incidents.”