Coronavirus: Positive cases in Assam rise to 95

A fire-fighter sprays disinfectant on shops in the COVID-19 containment zone of Fancy Bazar, in Guwahati, Friday, May 15, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Four fresh novel coronavirus cases have been reported in Assam, taking the state’s tally to 95, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

Of the new cases, two are from Guwahati city and one each from Sonitpur and Sivasagar districts. The patients were admitted to hospitals early on Sunday morning, he said.

 

Two of the four patients were in quarantine centres in Guwahati and Jorhat, he said. Two patients have been admitted to the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) in Guwahati and one each in Tezpur Medical College and Hospital and Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, Sarma said.

Of the 95 cases, 50 are active and 41 persons have recovered while two have died and two have migrated.

Thirty-one people tested positive for COVID-19 in Guwahati last week. The highest of 15 cases were reported in a single day on Wednesday. Samples of 340 direct and indirect contacts of the patients are being tested, officials said.

A total of 31,276 samples have been tested in Assam so far, of which results of 95 have returned positive while those of 28,332 returned negative and the remaining reports are awaited, they added.

Coronavirus
