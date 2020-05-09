Coronavirus | Assam rights activist held for social media post

Rights activist and State coordinator of Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP), Zamser Ali, was on Thursday arrested in northern Assam’s Darrang district for allegedly sharing an objectionable post on social media against a college teacher.

Rupa Rani Bhuyan, assistant professor of Mangaldoi College, was held on Wednesday for “misbehaving” with the police and “obstructing” them from investigating cases against her for allegedly giving a communal twist to a celebrated Assamese author’s poem. Two Muslim organisations had lodged FIRs against her in April.

Mr. Ali, a resident of Kawatika village in Chirang district, was arrested under the Information Technology Act. He was sent to judicial custody pending a bail hearing.

The CJP has condemned Mr. Ali’s arrest.