Coronavirus | Assam gives ambulance status to oxygen carriers

State to give free vaccines to everyone aged 18-45

The Assam government has granted ambulance status to all vehicles carrying oxygen, nitrogen and argon.

“Assam Govt has granted all oxygen vehicles – tankers carrying Nitrogen, Argon and Oxygen – the status of ambulance, to enable their hassle-free movement in state & transit through Assam for speedy delivery of oxygen to critical centres,” Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on Wednesday.

Officials said the ambulance status would also be given to oxygen carriers to and from Assam’s neighbours in the northeast.

The State Health Minister also said everyone in Assam aged 18-45 would get two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine free.

“Assam will give FREE vaccines to everyone from 18-45 years. GOI (Centre) is giving free vaccines for 45+,” he tweeted late Tuesday evening.

The State government, he said, had also written to Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech for procurement of 1 crore vaccines. “Funds collected in Asom Arogya Nidhi account shall be used to procure the vaccines to arrive soon,” he added.

In another development, the Kamrup (Metropolitan) district administration has instructed hospitals in Guwahati to tie up with hotels for shifting asymptomatic patients in case of a shortage of hospital beds.