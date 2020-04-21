Coronavirus: As Manipur relaxes lockdown, people venture out to buy essential commodities

Following the relaxation of the lockdown and curfew from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Manipur from Tuesday, thousands of people in the State came out all to purchase essential commodities. A Cabinet meeting on Monday decided to relax the curbs over 15 sectors till May 3.

Watch | Guidelines for extended lockdown

An order said that all State government offices would be open from Tuesday and just 30% of the employees would be on duty on rotation basis.

One quarantined

Meanwhile, one person was quarantined in Ukhrul, a border district, for the suspected COVID-19. Raikhan Arthur, chief medical officer of the district, said that if the person did not show symptoms in two or three days he would be allowed to go home.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren said, “There is no room for complacency over the recovery of one girl and one elderly person who had been quarantined in Imphal. It is an unpredictable disease and all of us should remain alert”. There were reports of some people suffering from the pandemic in neighbouring Myanmar, and hence it may easily spread to some parts of Manipur. “We have instructed State DGP L.M. Khaute to rush additional personnel at Behang, as officials apprehend possible spread of this disease,” he said.

Media reports said some persons had died due to this disease in Myanmar.

The official notification, issued by Chief Secretary J. Suresh Babu, on relaxation of lockdown said customers should maintain social distancing and use face masks while coming out of their houses.

There were traffic jams in all roads as police examined vehicle documents, identity cards and curfew passes.