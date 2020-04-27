Other States

Coronavirus | As 27 more test positive, COVID-19 cases top 500 in J&K

Stranded Kashmiri workers board a bus for Jammu and Kashmir from Lakkar Bazar Bus stand.

Stranded Kashmiri workers board a bus for Jammu and Kashmir from Lakkar Bazar Bus stand.

Nothing to worry as it includes 137 recoveries: Official

The novel coronavirus topped the 500 figure in J&K on Sunday as 27 more locals tested positive spiking the number to 523.

“Total cases now 523. But don’t let this number daunt you. This includes 137 recoveries too. We will keep doing aggressive testing and strict containment. And you have to support it,” J&K spokesperson Rohit Kansal said.

Also read: Coronavirus | India puts its recovery rate at 21.9%

An official said nine of the fresh cases were reported from from Anantnag, eight from Bandipora, seven from Baramulla, two from Srinagar and one from Kupwara.

Director, Health Services, Kashmir, Dr. Samir Mattoo said the increasing number of positive patients across the Kashmir region needs a humane touch.

“I have interacted with scores of patients in these isolation and COVID-19 facilities and I was given this notion that some of the patients have shown tremendous recovery after experiencing positive and humane touch from the frontline healthcare workers,” Dr. Mattoo said.

He thanked the doctors and the staff of hospitals for their exemplary services.

Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Choudhary, said a door-to-door health survey in the wake of the spread, which was started less than two weeks ago, is nearing completion in all the areas notified as red zones in Srinagar.

An official said a population of around 25,000 people put together had been covered under the survey and the data generated submitted to health authorities for investigations.

“Decisions for containment will be based on the results of this audit. Therefore, there must be full cooperation and participation in the exercise,” said Dr. Choudhary.

