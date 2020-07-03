Coronavirus | Arunachal reports highest single-day spike

Arunachal Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on July 3 after 37 people, including an National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) staffer, tested positive for the disease, taking the State’s tally of coronavirus patients to 232, a senior health official said.

Of the fresh cases, 34 were reported from the State capital here, two from Changlang and one from Namsai district, Surveillance Officer Dr. L Jampa said.

“All the cases were detected in quarantine centres and they were asymptomatic,” he said.

The NDRF staffer does not have any travel history but was in a quarantine centre in the State capital as he had come in contact with three other personnel of the force, who had earlier tested positive for the disease, Jampa said.

“Of the new patients, 36 had come to the State from Assam, Bihar, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Kerala, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka,” he said.

All the infected people were shifted to COVID care centres, Jampa added.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 160 active coronavirus cases, while 71 people have recovered from the disease and a person has died of it.

Five persons, four from Changlang and one from Tirap district, were discharged from COVID care centres on July 2 and advised home quarantine for 14 days, Jampa said.

The State capital is the worst-affected with 75 coronavirus cases, followed by Changlang (49), West Kameng (14) and Namsai (10).

A total of 25,440 samples have been sent for the COVID-19 test in the State, of which the results of 1,594 are awaited, Jampa added.