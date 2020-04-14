Coronavirus | Another five COVID-19 patients recovered in Odisha

Five COVID-19 patients recovered, bringing down the number of active cases in Odisha to 36 on Monday. Of the total 55 COVID-19 positive cases detected so far, 13 had recovered and one had died earlier.

“It is indeed a pleasure to share that another five COVID patients, all of Bhubaneswar, have recovered and tested negative for COVID-19. With the combined efforts of all, Odisha is winning the fight against COVID,” said State Health & Family Welfare Department.

The State has tested more than 4170 samples and 55 of them had tested positive for coronavirus so far. A total of 116 persons were under hospital isolation in different hospitals, according to the Health Department.

On the other hand, the State government continues to strengthen its fight against COVID-19. As many as 17 COVID-19 Hospitals/Care Centres have become operational in Gajapati, Ganjam, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Bhadrak, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kendrapara, Balasore and Koraput districts. The total bed capacity of these facilities was 2790.

Further, a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) between District Magistrate, Nabarangpur, NALCO and Christian Hospital has been signed to set up a 200 bedded COVID-19 Hospital in Nabarangapur, the government said.

According to Yamini Sarangi, Managing Director of Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd., adequate stock of essential medicines including antibiotics, analgesics and anti-inflammatory is available in the State for five months of consumption. Besides, orders have been placed for four more months of consumption, she said.

Ms. Sarangi further said that there is enough stock of three-layer surgical masks, N-95 masks, personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer. Similarly, important equipments like ICU ventilators, oxygen concentrators and nebulisers are available, she added.