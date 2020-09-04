Coronavirus | Andhra Pradesh tally rises by over one lakh in ten days

Thiruvananthapuram

04 September 2020 22:13 IST

Kerala cases register uptick after Onam; incidence in Telangana rises; Karnataka shares trend of increase in cases

With COVID-19 testing picking up in Kerala after the Onam lull, more new cases were also detected on Friday. The case graph, which had been on a steady climb in August had shown a dip during the Onam days, with case numbers down by about a thousand per day.

On Friday, with testing going up to 36,310, fresh cases reported also went up to 2,479.

The cumulative cases stood at 82,104, with more than half reported in August.

The official COVID-19 death toll went up to 326 on Friday, with the Health department confirming 11 more deaths. Three were in Thiruvananthapuram, two each in Malappuram, Thrissur and Kannur and one each at Kollam and Kasaragod.

Nearly 62 % of total deaths were also reported during August. There were 21,268 patients under treatment in hospitals.

In a complete inversion in the infection pattern from early days, nearly 95% of new cases reported in the State had no travel history. Around 82% of deaths were also occurring among this category, indicating that community transmission is intense in the State, while its proportion might vary between districts.

Of Friday’s cases, 2,349 out of the 2,479 new cases reported were locally acquired infections, with no known source of infection remaining untraceable in 149 cases, including 34 healthcare workers. Again, in August alone, the umber of healthcare workers who tested COVID 19 positive in the State is 1,062, according to official data.

Thiruvananthapuram’s graph spiralled on Friday, with 477 cases, of which, all except four cases are locally acquired infections.

Among other districts, Ernakulam reported 274 cases, Kollam 248, Kasaragod 236, Thrissur 204, Kottayam 178, Malappuram 178, Kozhikode 167, Pathanamthitta 141, Kannur 115, Alapuzha 106, Wayanad 84, Palakkad 42 and Idukki 29 cases.

The number of hot spots in the State at present is 557.

Andhra spikes again

Andhra Pradesh marked the 10th successive day of over 10,000 new infections.

The tally increased by 1.04 lakh since August 26, representing 22% of the total. On Friday, 10,776 new infections and 76 new deaths were reported and the death toll increased to 4,276. As many as 12,334 patients have recovered leaving 1,02,067 patients active and under treatment. The recovery rate is at 77.68% with a total of 3,70,163 recoveries.

The positivity rate of tests was at 17.22% during the period, way higher than the State’s overall positivity rate. Also 816 patients died in the past 10 days. With 59,919 tests conducted in the past day, the overall tests figure was 30,65,694.

East Godavari, Nellore and Prakasam reported more than a thousand infections.

The new cases and deaths were: East Godavari (1,405 cases, 6 deaths), Nellore (1,270, 8), Prakasam (1,256, 9), Chittoor (970, 9), West Godavari (924, 6), Anantapur (750, 3), Kadapa (727, 8), Guntur (708, 8), Kurnool (702, 2), Vizianagaram (588, 2), Visakhapatnam (560, 6), Srikakulam (538, 4), Krishna (378, 5).

Sharp rise in Telangana

Telangana recorded a sharp rise in cases with 2,478 persons testing positive on Thursday. With this, the tally touched 1,35,884. Of the 2,478 cases reported, 247 were from Greater Hyderabad, while Rangareddy district recorded 171 cases, Nalgonda 135, Karimnagar 129 and Khammam 128 cases.

The Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare said 10 fatalities were reported on Thursday, taking the total to 866.

The bulletin said 62,543 samples were tested on Thursday and cumulative tests stood at 16,05,521.

There were 42,124 symptomatic cases and 93,760 asymptomatic cases.

Karnataka observes marginal dip

Karnataka reported 9,280 cases on Friday, its tally going up to 3,79,486.

The death toll touched 6,170 on Friday with 116 more people dying. In the last one week alone, the State added 802 deaths to its toll. Of the 99,101 active cases, 785 were being monitored in ICUs. Bengaluru Urban reported 2,963 cases and 25 deaths on Friday.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Bengaluru bureaus)