Coronavirus | All schools from Classes 1 to 12 to be closed in U.P.

Students attend a class after schools re-opened since its closure in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Lucknow. File. | Photo Credit: PTI
Omar Rashid LUCKNOW 11 April 2021 18:39 IST
Updated: 11 April 2021 18:39 IST

Don’t allow more than five persons to enter religious places at a time, says CM

Classes 1 to 12 in all government and non-government schools and coaching centres in Uttar Pradesh would be shut till April 30, the government said on Sunday in view of the growing cases of COVID-19.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also directed the Divisional Commissioner of Lucknow to not allow more than five persons to enter religious places at a time.

He also instructed officials to trace 30-35 persons who had come in contact with an infected person and test them.

A “corona curfew” from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. should be imposed in those districts with 100 daily cases or those that have 5,000 active cases, he told officials.

He asked officials to form an effective strategy for key centres of Kanpur, Varanasi, Lucknow and Prayagraj.

