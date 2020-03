Coronavirus: All educational institutions, stadiums in Srinagar to be shut from Thursday

Public and sports clubs, indoor and open stadiums, coaching centres within Srinagar city limits will be closed till further orders. | Representational image | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Srinagar

11 March 2020 14:57 IST

This is a precautionary measure to allow the Srinagar Municipal Corporation to plan, sterilise and sanitise schools and colleges: Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu

All educational institutions, stadiums and sports clubs in Srinagar will be closed from Thursday till further orders amid the coronavirus scare, the city administration has said.

This is a precautionary measure and “an unavoidable decision” to allow the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to plan, sterilise and sanitise schools and colleges, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu said on Wednesday.

“Under a special set of statutory provisions, SMC has ordered closure of all educational institutions, public clubs, sports clubs, indoor and open stadiums, coaching centres within Srinagar city limits till further orders,” he said.

The order came after a special emergency resolution passed unanimously under the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act 2000, he said.

The mayor chaired an emergency session of the Municipal Corporation, which unanimously approved a number of emergency measures and grant of special powers to its commissioner to ensure that the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir is fully prepared, cautious and safe.

Sports events cancelled

The mayor said the Corporation will procure 1,000 full quarantine body kits and spraying machines and all public as well as private hospitals will go into heightened sanitation mode.

The Corporation also ordered cancellation of all sports events within its limits and phased segregation of flea markets, including weekly markets, with an immediate effect.

It has also issued an advisory asking people to desist shopping, especially eatables and garments, from roadside vendors.

He said these directions have been necessitated due to the severity of the novel coronavirus and the importance of taking cent per cent precautions.