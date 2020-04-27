Coronavirus | Ahmedabad Congress leader dies of COVID-19

Senior Congress leader from Ahmedabad and municipal councillor Badaruddin Sheikh died of COVID-19 infection in Ahmedabad on Sunday late night.

Sheikh was found infected with novel Coronavirus infection on April 15 and was hospitalised in the Municipal run SVP Hospital in the city.

However, his health had deteriorated due to high level of infection and was put on ventilator support but eventually he succumbed to the infectious respiratory disease.

Sheikh was a senior Municipal councillor from Behrampura ward, which has become a hotspot with more than 200 cases of Coronavirus.

“I am at loss of words. Badrubhai, as we called him was a stellar of strength and patience,” said AICC spokesman Shaktisinh Gohil while mourning his death.

Sheikh was the second leader from the state after the party legislator Imran Kheadwala to test COVID-19 positive. Mr. Khedawala is also undergoing treatment and is stable.