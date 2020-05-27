Other States

Coronavirus: Adviser to J&K Lt. Governor quarantined after his family tests positive

A view of deserted street ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Srinagar, on May 21, 2020.

A view of deserted street ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Srinagar, on May 21, 2020.   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

R.R. Bhatnagar’s wife and son tested positive for the infection upon their return from New Delhi to Jammu on Sunday

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday re-allocated the portfolios of R.R. Bhatnagar, adviser to Lt. Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, after his family members tested positive for novel coronavirus.

A government spokesman said the Lt. Governor assigned to adviser K. K. Sharma all duties and functions of the departments allocated to Mr. Bhatnagar, who is under quarantine.

“The duties and functions of Mr. Bhatnagar would be discharged by Mr. Sharma till the expiry of the mandatory period of quarantine prescribed by the Health Department,” the spokesman said.

Mr. Bhatnagar was placed under quarantine after his wife and son tested positive for the infection upon their return from New Delhi to Jammu on Sunday.

“Both are said to be doing fine with no symptoms at all,” an official said.

Sources said Mr. Bhatnagar’s wife is a doctor in New Delhi.

