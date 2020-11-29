Coronavirus | Active cases in Maharashtra inch towards 90,000

Mumbai, Pune report more than 1,000 new cases

Maharashtra reported 5,965 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday as opposed to just 3,937 recoveries.

The total case tally now stands at 18,14,515 with the number of active cases now rising to 89,905. The active cases had dipped to around 75,000 a fortnight ago.

The cumulative recoveries have reached 16,76,564 with the State’s recovery rate decreasing to 92.4%.

As many as 88 deaths were reported (with a reconciliation of 13 previous deaths and 75 reported ton Saturday), taking the total fatalities to 46,986.

“Of a total 1,07,22,198 laboratory samples tested thus far, 18,14,515 (case positivity rate of 16.92%) have returned positive with over 87,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the State’s case fatality rate stands at 2.59%.

Pune district reported another big surge of nearly 1,100 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,51,784 while 16 deaths saw its total death toll reach 7,418. As per district administration figures, the active case figure has risen further to 11,098 while its recovery rate incrementally dipped to 94.31%.

Mumbai city, too, reported 1,063 new cases to take its total case tally to 2,81,881 of whom 14,979 are active. The city’s death toll rise to 10,847 with 17 fatalities.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 500 new cases, taking the total case tally to 1,13,236 of whom 4,402 are currently active. Five deaths took the total death toll to 2,974.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported just one death to take its cumulative death toll to 1,662. A heightened spike of 228 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 52,270 of whom 2,312 are active cases.

Neighbouring Sangli reported 51 cases and no deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 48,572 of whom only 958 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,710.

Kolhapur reported a mere 16 cases and two deaths as its total case tally reached 48,467. Its active case tally has now come down to 239. The total death toll remained stands at 1,645.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported more than 250 cases and one death as its total case tally reached 104,314 of whom 1,985 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,708.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported 109 cases and three deaths as its total case tally reached 54,951 of whom only 1,172 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,398.