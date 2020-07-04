Coronavirus | 93 new infections in Tripura, tally climbs to 1,534

93 people tested to coronavirus positive on Friday taking Tripura tally to 1,534.

49 of the new cases are flight passengers and 28 have travel history who earlier returned home from different destinations. 16 contracted from already infected patients.

93 people found infected from 1,325 people tested on the day. For first time cases reported from all eight districts of the state.

Tripura has the second highest coronavirus cases in northeast India after Assam.