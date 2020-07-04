Other States

Coronavirus | 93 new infections in Tripura, tally climbs to 1,534

49 of the new cases are flight passengers and 28 have travel history who earlier returned home from different destinations. 16 contracted from already infected patients

93 people tested to coronavirus positive on Friday taking Tripura tally to 1,534.

49 of the new cases are flight passengers and 28 have travel history who earlier returned home from different destinations. 16 contracted from already infected patients.

93 people found infected from 1,325 people tested on the day. For first time cases reported from all eight districts of the state.

Tripura has the second highest coronavirus cases in northeast India after Assam.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 4, 2020 4:19:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-93-new-infections-in-tripura-tally-climbs-to-1534/article31985852.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY