Bareilly 17 August 2020
Coronavirus | 90 inmates of Uttar Pradesh girls home test positive
Updated: 16 August 2020 23:55 IST
Ninety inmates of a government shelter home for girls here have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Sunday.
Deputy Director of Women Welfare Department Nita Ahirwar said, “In the past two days, 90 inmates of Nari Niketan here have tested positive. All of them have been isolated.”
How the inmates got the infection is being investigated, she said.
