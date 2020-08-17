Other States

Coronavirus | 90 inmates of Uttar Pradesh girls home test positive

Ninety inmates of a government shelter home for girls here have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Sunday.

Deputy Director of Women Welfare Department Nita Ahirwar said, “In the past two days, 90 inmates of Nari Niketan here have tested positive. All of them have been isolated.”

How the inmates got the infection is being investigated, she said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 17, 2020 4:30:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-90-inmates-of-uttar-pradesh-girls-home-test-positive/article32370313.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story