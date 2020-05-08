Coronavirus | 87 fresh cases, 1 death in Punjab

Punjab recorded 87 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday and reported one more death taking the tally to 29, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 1,731 on Friday. The patient who died was from SAS Nagar district. The Health department said the major chunk of cases, 24 and 11, were reported from Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran districts. The active cases are 1,550 and 152 patients have so far been cured, it added.

In the Union Territory of Chandigarh, 11 fresh cases were reported, taking the tally to 146.

Food safety

Meanwhile, citing the challenges faced due to labour shortage and the need for ensuring food safety amid the COVID-19 crisis, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of ₹2,902 per quintal for paddy (rice), along with ₹100 per quintal as incentive bonus to check stubble burning.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister said the State had already written to the Ministry of Agriculture recommending an MSP for paddy at ₹2902 per quintal, as calculated by the Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana, against last year’s MSP of ₹1835 per quintal.

“Given the need to ensure food safety in the time of the present pandemic, it is imperative that farmers may be given the appropriate price signal by announcing a remunerative MSP for paddy,” said Captain Singh, seeking Mr. Modi’s personal consideration in this matter, as well as on the issue of incentive bonus.

The Chief Minister said paddy transplantation in the State was scheduled to commence in mid-June and might require to be slightly advanced due to shortage of labour. Noting that “it is unlikely that we will see much seasonal labour coming from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for paddy transplantation due to COVID-19,” Captain Singh expressed concern at the serious challenges this could pose for farming operations in the coming paddy season, besides leading to escalation in labour costs.