Coronavirus | 8,196 recoveries in Maharashtra

5,132 fresh COVID-19 cases recorded

A robust 8,196 recoveries were recorded across Maharashtra on Wednesday as against 5,132 fresh COVID-19 cases, which saw the State’s active case tally dip below the 60,000-mark to touch 58,069.

As many as 158 deaths pushed the State’s cumulative fatalities to 1,35,039. The case fatality rate now stands at 2.11%. The total cases have reached 64,06,345, while cumulative recoveries have risen to 62,09,364, with the recovery rate standing at 96.93%.

“Of a total of 5,14,59,730 laboratory samples tested thus far, 64,06,345 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 12.44%) have returned positive, with nearly two samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported more than 950 new cases, taking its total cases to 11,06,581, while 15 deaths pushed the total death toll to 18,538. As per district authorities, the active case tally stands at a little over 8,000.

Mumbai reported 285 new cases to take its tally to 7,40,007, while the active case tally declined to 2,904. Five fatalities took the city’s death toll to 15,930.

Ahmednagar reported more than 700 new cases and 32 deaths, taking its total cases to 3,00,191, of whom 5,360 are active. The district’s death toll has risen to 6,382. Satara reported 615 new cases and 22 deaths, taking the total cases to 2,31,424, of whom 6,852 are active, while the death toll climbed to 5,609.

Neighbouring Sangli reported nearly 450 new cases and eight deaths. Thecase tally stands at 1,96,136, with the active cases rising to 5,303, while its total death toll reached 5,644.

Kolhapur reported 220 new cases, taking its case tally to 2,01,826. The active cases fell to 2,814. Ten deaths took the cumulative death toll to 5,723.

No jabs in city for 2 days

The COVID-19 vaccination drive will remain suspended at the civic and State government-run centres in Mumbai on Thursday and Friday due to shortage of vaccine doses, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

This is for the third consecutive week in August that the civic body has suspended the drive due to shortage of vaccine doses. Earlier, the civic body had halted inoculation on August 12, 13 and 4.

The vaccination drive will resume on August 21, as a fresh stock of vaccines is expected to arrive on Thursday night and will be distributed to all centres the next day, the civic body said.

(With PTI inputs)