Coronavirus | 790 new cases reported in Maharashtra

Maharashtra recorded 790 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the tally to 12,296. It also recorded 36 deaths, the highest in a single day, pushing the number to 521.

A new cluster emerged from Gurdwara Langar Sahib in Nanded, raising concerns about a possible spurt in the district. The new cases include 20 volunteers of the gurdwara and two drivers and a cleaner who had transported pilgrims to Punjab over the past two weeks.

Nanded, a popular pilgrimage centre for the Sikh community, witnessed a large gathering for the Hola Mohalla festival on March 10. While most pilgrims left for their home States after the festival, nearly 3,500 stayed back. However, they got stuck because of the lockdown. After discussions among the two States and Sikh community members, 325 pilgrims were sent to Punjab in 10 buses. When these buses returned to Maharashtra, the drivers and cleaners were tested. Two drivers and a cleaner tested positive on April 28.

The Punjab government sent 78 buses on April 26 to take the remaining pilgrims back home. The drivers and cleaners of these buses spent a night in Nanded and had meals at the gurdwara before leaving with the pilgrims on April 27. “Before coming to Maharashtra, these drivers had many halts, including in Indore, a COVID-19 hotspot. As they had come in contact with the gurdwara volunteers, we collected their swabs and sent for testing. Twenty of them returned positive,” said Neelkanth Bhosikar, Nanded’s civic surgeon.

Besides these 23 new cases, Nanded recorded three positive cases earlier, including a woman who had travelled to Mumbai and Pune, a man with asthma and a driver who had broken the lockdown to make three trips to Punjab to ferry pilgrims. While the first two patients died, the driver, who charged an exorbitant amount for the three trips, went to hospital after developing symptoms, and he tested positive on April 26.

Gurdwara Langar Sahib and the neighbouring Takht Sachkhand Shri Huzur Sahib Gurudwara were sealed on Saturday and the entire area was declared a containment zone. The health officials have quarantined nearly 1,169 people who came in contact with the COVID-19 positive patients and have sent over 1,200 samples for testing.

There is no clarity on the source of infection, but Public Welfare Department Minister Ashok Chavan has said it has not originated in Nanded as the district did not have any case earlier.

The 36 deaths recorded in the State included 27 deaths reported from Mumbai, one from Vasai-Virar, three from Pune, three from Amravati and one from Aurangabad. One person, a West Bengal resident, died in Mumbai. Health officials said 23 victims had co-morbid conditions. The State has so far carried out 1.61 lakh tests. While 1.74 lakh people are under home quarantine, 12,623 people are under institutional quarantine. A total of 2,000 people have been discharged, including 121 on Saturday.