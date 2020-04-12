Coronavirus | ‘78% COVID-19 cases in J&K asymptomatic’

Of the 245 coronavirus positive cases in J&K, 78% are asymptomatic, with 21 more positive cases reported on Sunday.

A J&K government spokesperson said it has been able to trace 98% of locals with a history of foreign travel, or having attended religious gatherings, and their contacts. “The aggressive testing strategy has been very effective in J&K. Besides, 78% asymptomatic cases have also been tracked,” said the spokesperson.

‘Red zones’

Worried by the growing numbers in the asymptomatic coronavirus positive population, Lieutenant Governor G. C. Murmu’s advisor Baseer Ahmed Khan declared all the areas falling under the jurisdiction of eight Police Stations in Srinagar’s old city as ‘red zones’. “The step has been taken to ensure there is no further spread of COVID-19 in Srinagar’s old city,” said Mr. Khan.

Chief Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam also directed Deputy Commissioners to strictly implement restrictions in all 77 ‘red zones’ declared in J&K. “Proper regulation of ‘red zones’ and complete lockdown in the identified areas should be ensured,” he said.

21 new cases

Spokesperson for the J&K government Rohit Kansal said 21 new positive cases of coronavirus were reported in J&K on Sunday.

“Four fresh cases are from Jammu and 17 are from the Kashmir division, taking the total number of positive cases to 245,” said Mr. Kansal.

Around 51,320 travellers and persons who came into contact with them are under surveillance. Among all the districts, Srinagar has the highest number of 58 positive cases, followed by Bandipora with 42 positive cases and Baramulla with 37 positive cases.

A. G. Ahanger, who heads Kashmir’s main tertiary care Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Hospital, said, “The situation is grim and the next two weeks could provide a clear picture on whether COVID-19 has entered the community transmission phase in J&K.”