Coronavirus: 7 people put under home isolation in J&K’s Samba

Four people with travel history to coronavirus-hit countries and three more who had a guest from Italy stay with them have been put under home quarantine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, officials said on Tuesday.

Two persons each in Vijaypur and Swankha areas and three in Samba area of the district have been put under home isolation setup and Health Department teams visit them twice a day to monitor their health, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Samba, Dr. Rajinder Samyal told reporters here.

He said while the three people in Samba were put under surveillance because a guest from Italy had stayed at their house, the others have travel history to coronavirus-hit countries.

They are healthy and so far have not exhibited any signs of the infection, Mr. Samyal said.

At least 669 people are being monitored in Jammu and Kashmir for symptoms of COVID-19, while one patient has tested positive for the disease.

The figure includes 460 in home quarantine (including 20 at Yatri Bhawan, Jammu), eight in hospital quarantine and 55 in home surveillance.

“As many as 55 samples have been sent for testing, out of which 26 were negative, one tested positive while 28 reports are awaited,” Mr. Samyal said.