Coronavirus | 7 more cases in Odisha as total mounts to 169

Seven more COVID-19 cases — four in Jajpur district, two in Bhadrak district and one in Sundargarh district — were detected on Monday, taking Odisha’s total to 169.

While 108 patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals, 60 have recovered and one has died so far. A total of 220 persons are in hospital isolation, according to the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

The six cases reported from Jajpur and Bhadrak districts, all men aged between 45 and 62, had recently returned from West Bengal and were in quarantine, the department said.

The lone case detected in Sundargarh on Monday was a 27-year-old woman, neighbour of a case detected earlier in the Nala Road area of Rourkela town.

The highest

With detection of four more cases in Jajpur, the number of cases detected in the district has increased to 52, the highest among all districts in the State.

In fact, the three districts of Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore have reported 94 cases so far, and most of these cases were West Bengal returnees and their close contacts. A total of 87 of these cases were under treatment, while only 17 had recovered till Monday.

The city of Bhubaneswar that comes under Khordha district has reported the second highest number of 47 cases till date. While 46 of these cases were detected before April 14, one case, a contact of an earlier case, was detected a few days ago.

31 discharged

Of the 47 cases in Bhubaneswar, 31 have been discharged after recovery, while 15 are under treatment and one has died.

Sixteen of the 30 districts of Odisha have reported COVID-19 cases till date, but five of these districts have no active case at present since those detected earlier have been discharged after recovery.