Coronavirus | 68-year-old COVID-19 victim cremated under medical supervision

New Delhi

14 March 2020 16:59 IST

Doctors from the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital here and from MCD oversaw the funeral after the crematorium staff reached out to the authorities

The last rites of the 68-year-old woman, who died in the national capital after being infected with SARS-CoV-2, were performed on Saturday at the CNG crematorium at Nigambodh ghat here under the supervision of medical authorities.

Doctors from the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital here and from MCD oversaw the funeral after the crematorium staff reached out to the authorities seeking directives on ensuring that the infection didn’t spread from the body.

Officials said the Nigambodh Ghat Sanchalan Samiti, which manages the operations at the crematorium, delayed the last rites by a few hours and approached municipal authorities to seek directives in view of the COVID019 outbreak.

Advertising

Advertising

Coronavirus | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

“The situation is sensitive across the world. We had to seek instructions first from MCD and medical authorities. They said the cremation will be done using CNG and the officials have come to supervise the process,” Suman Gupta of the Samiti said.

India reported its second casualty due to COVID-19 on Friday with the Union Health Ministry confirming the death of the woman who had tested positive for the contagious viral disease after coming in contact with her son who also acquired coronavirus after travelling abroad recently.

Coronavirus updates | March 14, 2020 | Central and State helpline numbers

The death was caused due to comorbidity (diabetes and hypertension), the ministry said, adding that she had tested positive for COVID-19 following which she was admitted to the RML hospital.

The woman, a resident of west Delhi, became the second person to die of novel coronavirus infection in the country. The first and only other COVID-19 casualty so far was a 76-year-old man in Karnataka who died on March 10. He had recently returned from Saudi Arabia.

Coronavirus | Masks, sanitisers declared essential commodities

The second victim came in contact with her son, who became the fifth coronavirus case in Delhi after travelling to Switzerland and Italy between February 5 and 22.

“She had history of contact with a positive case. The son had returned to India on February 23. He initially was asymptomatic, but developed fever and cough after one day and reported to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on March 7,” a Health Ministry statement said.