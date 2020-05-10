Coronavirus | 60-year-old among six dead in Bihar

Bihar on Sunday reported the sixth COVID-19 death.

Among the deceased is a 60-year-old migrant worker, who had returned from Delhi and. “He had suffered from the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and died of cardiorespiratory arrest,” Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar.

Earlier, five patients had died in Munger, Sasaram, East Champaran, Sitamarhi and Vaishali districts.